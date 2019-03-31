Foo Fighters announce South American tour dates with Weezer and Tenacious D

Fans in South America are in for a treat this fall as Foo Fighters will play shows with Weezer and Tenacious D.
The trio’s first show together is scheduled for September 28th in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil as part of this year’s Rock in Rio. A few days later on October 1st, they’ll play Bogota, Colombia’s El Campin Stadium. Then on October 4th, Foo Fighters and Weezer (sans Tenacious D) will visit Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Prior to their Latin American tour, Foo Fighters will play festivals in the US and Europe throughout the summer and early fall. In the US specifically, they’ll headline North Carolina’s Epicenter Festival, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival, Kentucky’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival, and Tennessees Pilgrimage Festival.
You can find Foo Fighters’ full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.
As for Weezer, they’re currently amidst an American tour with Pixies, and Tenacious D are gearing up for an appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Foo Fighters 2019 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival
06/18 – Pula, HU @ Pula Arena
06/19 – Pula, HU @ Pula Arena
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Horsens, DK @ Faengslet
06/27 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen Fortress
06/28-29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
08/13 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Sessions
08/19 – Belfast, UK @ Vital Festival
08/21 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
08/23 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/20-22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival
09/21-22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/28 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio ^*
10/01 – Bogota, CO @ El Campin Stadium ^*
10/04 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional *
^ = w/ Weezer
* = w/ Tenacious D