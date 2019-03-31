Foo Fighters announce South American tour dates with Weezer and Tenacious D

Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Weezer (Ben Kaye), Tenacious D (Philip Cosores)

Fans in South America are in for a treat this fall as Foo Fighters will play shows with Weezer and Tenacious D.

The trio’s first show together is scheduled for September 28th in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil as part of this year’s Rock in Rio. A few days later on October 1st, they’ll play Bogota, Colombia’s El Campin Stadium. Then on October 4th, Foo Fighters and Weezer (sans Tenacious D) will visit Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.



Prior to their Latin American tour, Foo Fighters will play festivals in the US and Europe throughout the summer and early fall. In the US specifically, they’ll headline North Carolina’s Epicenter Festival, Ohio’s Sonic Temple Festival, Kentucky’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival, and Tennessees Pilgrimage Festival.

You can find Foo Fighters’ full tour schedule below, and grab tickets here.

As for Weezer, they’re currently amidst an American tour with Pixies, and Tenacious D are gearing up for an appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Foo Fighters 2019 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

05/16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

06/18 – Pula, HU @ Pula Arena

06/19 – Pula, HU @ Pula Arena

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Horsens, DK @ Faengslet

06/27 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen Fortress

06/28-29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

08/13 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Summer Sessions

08/19 – Belfast, UK @ Vital Festival

08/21 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

08/23 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/20-22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival

09/21-22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/28 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio ^*

10/01 – Bogota, CO @ El Campin Stadium ^*

10/04 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional *

^ = w/ Weezer

* = w/ Tenacious D