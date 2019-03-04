Menu
Four Tet unleashes stunning new single “Only Human”: Stream

Hypnotic floor-thumper prominently samples Nelly Furtado's "Afraid"

by
on March 04, 2019, 1:21pm
0 comments
Four Tet "Only Human" new song music release
Four Tet, photo by Derek Staples

Last October, Four Tet oversaw the production of Neneh Cherry’s latest album, Broken Politics. The English producer born Kieran Hebden is back today, but this time with his own solo material in the form of “Only Human”.

For avid Four Tet fanatics, this grooving, floor-thumper of a tune should sound familiar, as it’s been floating about for months now. The track, which prominently samples the 2006 Nelly Furtado song “Afraid”, was first heard live during his Summer 2018 sets, as well as later sets by Korean superstar producer Peggy Gou and Pearson Sound’s Ben UFO.

Having gotten clearance for the sample, Four Tet and label Ministry of Sound have finally officially released the track in all its incredibly entrancing glory, and just in time for his Coachella appearance next month, which is sure to be a marathon dance party.

Take a listen below.

“Only Human” follows Four Tet’s 2018 live album, Live at Funkhaus Berlin. His last proper full-length, New Energy, came in 2017. Grab that record and other Four Tet vinyl releases by heading here.

Along with Coachella, Four Tet has gigs lined up in London and Brooklyn. Purchase tickets here.

