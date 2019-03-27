Foxygen drops cheeky and synth-heavy new single “Face the Facts”: Stream

Foxygen, photo by Nicky Giraffe

Last month, Foxygen announced their sixth studio album Seeing Other People. Now, the Los Angeles-based duo of Sam France and Jonathan Rado have released a new song called “Face the Facts”.

The track follows up the record’s lead single, “Livin’ a Lie”, departing from its melancholy tone with a groovy, synth-heavy performance. On the catchy number, the duo is accompanied by drummer Kane Richotte (Portugal. The Man) and string instrumentalist Rob Moose (Bon Iver, Alabama Shakes), as well as the group’s own “Radotronics.”



“Face the Facts” explores what it’s like to become an irrelevant musician, offering a tongue-in-cheek list of regrets and impossibilities. While some of the tune reads as genuine, it walks the line between sincere and ridiculous, with absurd banter like “I’m never going to see your face again/ I’m never going to dance like James Brown/ I’m never going to be black/ and I’m never going to get you back” making it hard to take too seriously.

Regardless, the song fits well with what we’ve heard from Seeing Other People thus far, continuing to move the group in the self-proclaimed “Sad-Boy Plastic-Soul Adult-Contemporary Cartoon-Noir” direction they’ve been promoting. You can listen to Foxygen’s latest below.

Pre-orders for Seeing Other People are ongoing before it drops on April 26th via Jagjaguwar. Pick up other Foxygen releases on vinyl over on ReverbLP.