Freddie Gibbs and Madlib share new collaborative track “Bandana”: Stream

The title track to their upcoming collaborative record is actually a bonus cut

on March 05, 2019, 4:00pm
Freddie Gibbs MadLib Bandana Nick Walker
Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, photo by Nick Walker

One of the most fruitful collaborations in hip-hop is making a comeback, as Freddie Gibbs and Madlib recently announced a new record, Bandana. After sharing the lead single “Flat Tummy Tea”, the duo are back today with the title track — which isn’t technically an album cut.

Though it shares its name with the LP, “Bandana” will only feature on the digital-only bonus version of the record, with a physical release coming as the B-side to the “Flat Tummy Tea” 12-inch (out March 29th via Rappcats). Regardless, any Gibbs & Madlib music is exciting, and the smokey, heavy beat from the latter provides an eerie base for the former to sing about being a bad man “wiping off the motherfuckin’ fingerprints with my bandana.”

Dancehall legend Assassin also drops in with a verse, so listen to the track below.

Bandana (the album) still doesn’t have a release date, but expect it soon from Keep Cool/RCA Records & Madlib Invazion/ESGN.

