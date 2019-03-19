Full of Hell announce new album, unleash opening track “Burning Myrrh”: Stream

Full of Hell, photo by Reid Haithcock

Purveyors of extreme grind Full of Hell have announced a new album, Weeping Choir, out May 17th via Relapse Records. The Maryland quartet’s first LP for the label is teased as being their most “explosive album to date,” and the lead single, “Burning Myrrh”, reinforces that statement with its crushing drums and organized chaos — watch the music video directed by Cody Stauder below.

The album was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou at his GodCity Studio in Massachusetts. From the earliest incarnations of the group, band members Dylan Walker and Spencer Hazard have calculated a sound that bridges power-electronics with extreme metal and hardcore, with live performances that are as manic as their music.



In an interview last year with Blessed Altar Zine, Walker addressed Full of Hell being labeled as a “powerviolence” band, but shrugged off any discontent at being mislabeled.

“We definitely don’t define ourselves as a PV band at all,” Walker said. “We love the style and take influence from it, but it was never a label we used. We try to be casual about the genre labeling though. We don’t care what label people put on us, especially because no matter what genre you’re tagged with there will be people angry that you’re being labeled as such. It doesn’t matter. We are a band.”

Throughout numerous splits and collaborative recording projects with artists like Merzbow and The Body, along with the contributions of band members Dave Bland and Sam DiGristine, Full of Hell have picked up cues and ideas from their interaction with likeminded musicians. “Burning Myrrh” indicates that Weeping Choir will be as brutal and complex as anything they’ve ever written.

In support of the album, Full of Hell will headline a North American tour with labelmates Primitive Man and Genocide Pact starting May 24th with an appearance at Maryland Deathfest. It will be a busy run for the band, who will also depart on a European co-headling tour with The Body beginning July 4th at the Roskilde Festival, with collaborative sets between the two bands also scheduled. Full of Hell’s full itinerary is below. Pre-orders for Weeping Choir are available via Relapse.

Weeping Choir artwork:

Weeping Choir Tracklist:

01. Burning Myrrh

02. Haunted Arches

03. Thundering Hammers

04. Rainbow Coil

05. Aria of Jeweled Tears

06. Downward

07. Armory of Obsidian Glass

08. Silmaril

09. Angels Gather Here

10. Ygramul The Many

11. Cellar of Doors

Full of Hell Tour Dates:

05/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest

05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Spacebar ^

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies ^

05/27 – Kansas City, KS @ Riot Room ^

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Syntax Physic Opera ^

05/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

05/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse ^

05/31 – Oakland, CA @ Metro ^

06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram ^

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red ^

06/04 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

06/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St ^

06/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea ^

06/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin Terror Fest ^

06/08 – Little Rock, AR @ MOTM Fest ^

06/09 – Nashville, TN @ The End ^

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary ^

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

06/12 – Montreal,QC @ Bar Le Ritz ^

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Middle East ^

06/14 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar ^

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival +

07/05 – Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube +

07/06 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island +

07/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Poglos *

07/08 – Prague, CZ @ Modra Vopice +

07/09 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert +

07/10 – Munich, DE @ Backstage +

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Gibus +

07/12 – London, UK @ The Dome +

07/13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival +

07/15 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival +

07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz +

07/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Kuudes Linja *

07/19 – Tampere, FI @ Vastavirta-Klubi *

07/20 – Lahti, FI @ Torvi *

09/06-08 – Sao Paulo, BR Setembro Negro Festival *

^ = with Primitive Man, Genocide Pact

+ = with The Body

* = Full of Hell only