Fury go on a hardcore “Vacation” with new single: Stream

Fury, photo by Nic Samayoa

Orange County hardcore act Fury return with their sophomore album, Failed Entertainment, on May 3rd, and the California band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the song “Vacation” and its accompanying video (watch below).

“Vacation” has a an old-school Black Flag-like vibe, with singer Jeremy Stith delivering a raspy scream over punk guitars. Stith tells us of the track, “I have different visions in my head each time I think about this song and today it’s [actor] Harry Dean Stanton talking about predestination and each human’s capabilities and their place in the world. He talked about how we will do what we do and the outcomes will be what they will and as much choice as we might have in the big scheme of things, the fact is just like earth, humans weren’t here at one point, then we were, and soon we won’t anymore.”



He continues, “The song in a way is about grief and the stuff that comes along with it like the denial and anger and the bargaining in situations where you come short. We can only hope for acceptance that we are nothing and Love is everything. ‘Peace comes from within, do not seek without.’ I’d like to think [late comedian] Garry Shandling would like this song the most out of all of the ones on the album.”

As for the video, director Mason Mercer explains, “My understanding about the song ‘Vacation’ (and Failed Entertainment in general) is that the band is observing how people use amusement to numb themselves from reality/pain, thus numbing themselves from truth and joy in the process. I wanted the video to reflect that.”

He adds, “In the video, four guests are slowly awakened from a ‘vacation simulation’ only to find that they have been rotting away in a shoddy cheap motel … I wanted the camera work to be reminiscent of a Disney ride. In one uninterrupted flow you are driven through the consecutive scenes and only shown what you are meant to be seen.”

Failed Entertainment is available for pre-order in various bundles via Run For Cover Records. Fury are playing a handful of California shows with Gorilla Biscuits beginning tomorrow night (March 28th) in San Diego. See the dates below.

Fury 2019 Tour Dates with Gorilla Biscuits:

03/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

03/29 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre #

03/31 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

# = two shows (early and late)