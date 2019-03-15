The final six Game of Thrones episodes will average over 70 minutes in length

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Say it aloud with us: Game of Thrones is almost over. After eight years, HBO’s fantasy mega-hit will call it a day, but not before burning through a half-dozen episodes of extremely necessary closure for series fans and book admirers who might never get another ending alike.

Starting April 14th, the six-episode final season will air consecutively. That’s right; no dramatic extra-week breaks during the final stretch. In addition to announcing the complete schedule of air dates, HBO also confirmed today just how long each episode will be. Get ready:



Episode 1

April 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 54 minutes

Episode 2

April 21st at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 58 minutes

Episode 3

April 28th at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Episode 4

May 5th at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 1 hour, 18 minutes

Episode 5

May 12th at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Episode 6

May 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Clearly, nobody at HBO was kidding about those rumors of movie-length finale episodes. They’ll also all exceed an hour, after the first two weeks, which is encouraging given the sheer amount of story that needs to be settled in six weeks’ time. As noted, Game of Thrones returns on April 14th to finally settle any and all debates about who will conclude the series on the Iron Throne.

Watch the recently unveiled trailer below.