Fight for the living in trailer for Game of Thrones’ final season: Watch

“I know Death; he’s got many faces,” says Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the first full trailer for the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. “I look forward to seeing this one.”

After seven seasons and eight years of brutal deaths, epic battles, and endless surprises, it’s safe to say fans feel the same way about the GoT finale. The eighth and last seasons of the landmark series begins on April 14th, and HBO has today given our first full taste of the massively anticipated return with a new preview.



(Read: 50 TV Shows You’d Be Crazy to Miss in 2019)

The two-minute clip does little to reveal any true plot points, but we see some moments everyone knew was coming. There’s Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) riding with the Unsullied; Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) getting her first glimpse of the dragons; and Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), and Podrick (Daniel Portman) getting ready to face down the White Walkers.

Perhaps one of the most telling moments comes when Jon Snow’s voiceover of, “Our enemy doesn’t tire, doesn’t stop, doesn’t feel,” ends with a chilling close-up of Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

But what are doing giving stuff away? You’ve probably already skipped all this and watched the trailer already, but if not, check it out below.

Earlier this year, HBO chief Richard Plepler described GOT’s last six episodes as the equivalent of “six movies.” “The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” he said. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar… Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

However, once the series comes to its conclusion, fans won’t have to entirely leave Westeros behind. A prequel series starring the likes of Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Alex Sharp, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Ivanno Jeremiah is currently in the works. With S.J. Clarkson directing the pilot and Jane Goldman installed as showrunner, the spin-off is aiming for a 2020 debut.