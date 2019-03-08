Gesaffelstein unleashes new album Hyperion: Stream

Gesaffelstein

Gesaffelstein has released his new album, Hyperion. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out via Columbia, the LP marks the French producer’s first full-length in nearly six years following sophomore debut, Aleph. The 10-track collection boasts all-star contributions from The Weeknd (“Lost in the Fire”), HAIM (“So Bad”), Pharrell Williams (“Blast Off”), and The Hacker & Bronwyn Griffin (“Forever”). It also contains the early single “Reset”, whose video prominently featured a Tekashi 6ix9ine lookalike.



Hyperion comes just in time for Gesaffelstein’s scheduled festival performances at Coachella and Governors Ball. Grab your tickets here.

To complete your collection, purchase Gesaffelstein’s past releases on vinyl by heading on over to here.

Hyperion Artwork:

Hyperion Tracklist:

01. Hyperion

02. Reset

03. Lost in the Fire (feat. The Weeknd)

04. Ever Now

05. Blast Off (feat. Pharrell Williams)

06. So Bad (feat. HAIM)

07. Forever (feat. The Hacker & Bronwyn Griffin)

08. Vortex

09. Memora

10. Humanity Gone