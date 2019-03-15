Glastonbury 2019: The Cure, Janet Jackson, Tame Impala, The Killers lead lineup

The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Janet Jackson (Solaiman Fazel), Tame Impala (Philip Cosores)

Glastonbury has unveiled its 2019 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

The Cure, The Killers, and Janet Jacket top the expansive bill. Other notable acts include Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monáe, Wu-Tang Clan, Sheryl Crow, Kylie Minogue, and Billie Eilish.



Also confirmed are Christine & The Queens, Lizzo, Cat Power, The Good The Bad & The Queen, Interpol, Hot Chip, Jon Hopkins, The Streets, Santigold, Rosalía, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten, Johnny Marr, Rex Orange County, Neneh Cherry, Mavis Staples, King Princess, Jorja Smith, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Pond, and Shura.

Incredibly, there are still many more acts still to be revealed. In all, more than 1,000 acts will perform across 70 stages and performance area over the course of the four-day festival. It all goes down June 26th-30th in Pilton, UK.