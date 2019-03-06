Greys announce new album, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You, share “These Things Happen”: Stream

Greys, photo by Nina Corcoran

Greys have announced they will release a new album, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You, on May 10th via Carpark Record. The band has also share the lead single, “These Things Happen”, to promote the forthcoming LP.

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You follows up the CoSigned Toronto outfit’s pair of 2016 release, Outer Heaven and Warm Shadow, and marks the quartet’s third LP to date. Though they might be classified as noise rock or punk, the group is unabashed in its experimentation. For this latest record, Greys drew on inspiration as varying as Madonna, Chemical Brothers, Beastie Boys, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young to push them out of the confines of the genre.



(Read: Artists Reflect on 25 Years of Green Day’s Dookie)

As for “These Things Happen”, the song explores modern discourse, contrasting polarizing communication on the Internet among fundamentally likeminded people with the political movements of the 1960s. A product of inventive studio techniques, the track utilizes effect-heavy guitar looping and a sample from a PBS documentary on the Black Panthers to create texture.

As frontman Shehzaad Jiwani explained to The FADER,

“This song is about perspective and understanding during chaotic times… I wanted to superimpose the socially and spiritually conscious energy of the late ’60s onto our current political climate and the pervasive numbness people can feel towards opposing viewpoints when they are exhausted by their news feeds. There’s so much information that you stop hearing what people might be saying. I was watching and reading lots of material about the Black Panthers, the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War protests and how that dovetailed with the rise of psychedelic drugs at the time, and how these two things could lead towards some common ground between politically polarized entities by simply trying to hear both sides out. You can feel incensed to rebel against something while also yearning for a deeper understanding of your neighbors at the same time.”

Listen to “These Things Happen” below.

Pre-orders for Age Hasn’t Spoiled You are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You Artwork:

Age Hasn’t Spoiled You Tracklist:

01. A-440

02. Arc Light

03. Constant Pose

04. These Things Happen

05. Kill Appeal

06. Western Guilt

07. Tangerine

08. Aphantasia

09. Burning Chrome

10. Shelley Duval In 3 Women

11. Static Beach