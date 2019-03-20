Grimes announces new album Miss_Anthropocene

After multiple false starts, teases, demos, collaborations, and singles, Grimes has finally announced her highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Art Angels.
It’s titled Miss_Anthropocene, and in true Grimes fashion, she broke the news on her own Instagram account with one hell of an epic post.
“It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change,” she writes in the caption. “A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world. She’s composed of Ivory and Oil.
“Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology,” she adds. “The first song ‘we appreciate power’, introduced the pro-AI-propaganda girl group who embody our potential enslavement/destruction at the hands of Artificial General intelligence.”
Like Art Angels, the album will include a couple of features, as Grimes responded to an inquiring fan, writing: “im supposed to text with Rico nasty tomorrow. And I shuld prob finish that track with Loona, so hopefully those work out.”
That’s not all. “It’s possible I will drop an EP or a few more singles of synth-based stuff b4 the album,” she adds, “because its mostly ethereal nu metal (ish), and I know a lot of ppl miss the synths and whatnot.”
Grimes has not yet revealed when the album will drop, but hinted, “More musique soon! <3.” In the meantime, read her full post below and revisit “We Appreciate Power” shortly after.
Last week, Grimes shared a demo for a song called “Pretty Dark” taken from an upcoming “AR musical” she’s working on.
