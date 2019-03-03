Dave Grohl, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and Audioslave members perform “Show Me How to Live”: Watch

Dave Grohl, Robert Trujillo, Tom Morello, and Brad Wilk

Among the many memorable moments from January’s Chris Cornell tribute concert was an on-stage collaboration between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Audioslave members Tom Morello and Brad Wilk. The foursome paid tribute to Cornell with a rousing performance of Audioslave’s “Show Me How to Live”.

The official Instagram account for Cornell has now shared pro-shot footage of the performance, which you can watch below. One would suspect that the entire concert was filmed and will be released in the near future, so that’s certainly something to anticipated. In the meantime, you can revisit our coverage of the concert here.



Last month, Cornell earned a posthumous Grammy Award, winning Best Rock Performance for “When Bad Does Good”. His children accepted the award on his behalf.