Gunna performs “Big Shot” on Kimmel: Watch

Gunna on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Back in February, Gunna dropped his first-ever full-length album, Drip or Drown 2, which featured collaborations with Young Thug and Playboi Carti. DripSZN is far from over, however, as the Atlanta rapper took to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night to support the LP.

The MC delivered “Big Shot”, one of the album’s 16 tracks, and he came with extra goodies. Well, “goodies” in the form of an absurd amount of CGI effects. The screen behind him was projected with floating champagne bottles, bars of gold, and wads of cash bigger than Gunna’s own torso. None of it looked real at all, but perhaps that was the point? To suggest the ridiculousness of wealth? The intangible and fleeting feeling of power that money gives? I’m reaching here.



Watch it for yourself down below.

Gunna will support his new record on his corresponding “Drip or Drown 2 Tour”, which officially launches at the end of March. You can get tickets here. The MC is also scheduled to perform at a series of festivals this summer, including New Orleans’ Buku Project, Maryland’s Broccoli City, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and Longitude in Dublin.