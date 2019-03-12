R.I.P. Hal Blaine, legendary Wrecking Crew session drummer dead at 90

Hal Blaine, photo via The Recording Academy

Hal Blaine, drummer of the legendary collective of session musicians known as the Wrecking Crew, has died at the age of 90.

A cause of death was not immediately clear.



As a member of Wrecking Crew, Blaine played drums on Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds and a bevy of iconic, chart-topping singles, including Simon & Garfunkel’s “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”, Frank Sinatra’s Strangers in the Night”, Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’”, and The Byrds’ “Mr Tambourine Man”, among others.

In all, Blaine appeared on over 35,000 recordings over the course of his career. Between 1966 and 1971, he played on six consecutive Grammy Award Record of the Year winners. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and in 2018 he was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

A biography on the Grammys’ website contends that Blaine “may well be the most prolific drummer in rock and roll history,” adding that he “certainly played on more hit records than any drummer in the rock era.”

