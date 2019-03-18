Hans Zimmer to score Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Hans Zimmer, photo by Philip Cosores

Production on Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of Dune has officially begun.

Today, following dozens of tedious casting announcements, Warner Bros. announced that cameras have begun rolling on the highly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 novel. What’s more, the studio hast let loose a number of new details.



In addition to locking down the film’s principal cast, most of which has already been announced, the studio confirmed that Hans Zimmer will serve as the film’s composer. If you recall, he scored Villeneuve’s last picture, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049.

(Read: 2017 Composer of the Year Hans Zimmer on Scoring the Future)

And because we’ve spent so much time reporting on it, here’s the official cast: Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica Atreides, Stellan Skarsgard as Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Zendaya as Chani, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries, and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Among the newer additions is Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon star Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh, a Suk doctor aiding the Atreides family, and Fences star Stephen Henderson in an undisclosed role.

(Read: 2017 Filmmaker of the Year Denis Villeneuve on Crafting the Essential Sequel)

Here’s the official synopsis, as based on a screenplay by Villeneuve, Eric Roth, and Jon Spaihts.:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Be prepared for a spicy Thanksgiving as Dune hits theaters on November 20th, 2020.