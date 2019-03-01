Hellboy shows off R-rating with naughty red band trailer: Watch

Back in December, Lionsgate teased its new Hellboy reboot with a trailer that was mildly entertaining at best. It re-introduced Mike Mignola’s world, while also reacquainting us with the titular anti-hero, who’s now portrayed by Stranger Things star David Harbour.

However, since then, the film’s been slapped with an exciting R-rating, and its new red band trailer capitalizes on that fact. Unadulterated swearing and freewheelin’ gore litter this thing, proving that this misadventure from down under is hardly any Disney ride.



Watch below.

Directed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent), Hellboy also stars Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm (Hellboy’s adoptive father), Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio (replacing Ed Skrein after he dropped out over calls of whitewashing), and Sasha Lane as the magical Alice Monaghan.

Hellboy creator Mignola co-wrote the script with Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden, and Aron Coleite, borrowing elements from the comic book storylines Darkness Class, The Storm and the Fury, and (especially) The Wild Hunt.

Read the film’s synopsis below.

“Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action-packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue, a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th, 2019.