Hozier announces 2019 North American fall tour

Hozier officially has the No. 1 album in the US with Wasteland, Baby!. In our review last week, Consequence of Sound’s Michael Pementel lauded the release as an “emotional collection that celebrates the wonder of music.” Now, to further promote the sophomore LP, the folk star has announced a new North American fall tour.
An extension of Hozier’s already lengthy “The Wasteland, Baby Tour”, today’s fresh batch of dates takes place in October and features concerts in Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and El Paso. It follows the Irish troubadour’s spring tour across the US and precedes his previously listed five-night residency at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in November.
Tickets for the fall tour go on sale this Friday, March 15th, and you can purchase them at LiveNation or via the secondary market over at StubHub.
Check out Hozier’s full tour itinerary below, and pick up his music on vinyl here.
Hozier 2019 Tour Dates:
03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
03/11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
03/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
03/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
03/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
03/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
03/20 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
03/21 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
03/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
03/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall
03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
03/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
03/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
04/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl (Las Vegas)
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
04/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre
04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
04/14 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
04/19 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest
04/22 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall
04/23 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall
04/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
04/28 – Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
05/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center
05/22 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
05/23 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
06/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
06/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
06/08 – Russell Township, OH @ LaureLive Music Festival
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
06/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
06/13 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/25 – Cork, IE @ Irish Independent Park
06/27 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic
08/02 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
10/17 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Theater
10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
10/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
10/31 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
11/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Watch Hozier’s recent NYC subway performance of Wasteland, Baby! lead single “Almost (Sweet Music)”: