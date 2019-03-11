Hozier announces 2019 North American fall tour

Hozier, photo by Andy Moran

Hozier officially has the No. 1 album in the US with Wasteland, Baby!. In our review last week, Consequence of Sound’s Michael Pementel lauded the release as an “emotional collection that celebrates the wonder of music.” Now, to further promote the sophomore LP, the folk star has announced a new North American fall tour.

An extension of Hozier’s already lengthy “The Wasteland, Baby Tour”, today’s fresh batch of dates takes place in October and features concerts in Portland, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Albuquerque, and El Paso. It follows the Irish troubadour’s spring tour across the US and precedes his previously listed five-night residency at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in November.



(Read: The 10 Greatest Sophomore Albums of All Time)

Tickets for the fall tour go on sale this Friday, March 15th, and you can purchase them at LiveNation or via the secondary market over at StubHub.

Check out Hozier’s full tour itinerary below, and pick up his music on vinyl here.

Hozier 2019 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

03/11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

03/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

03/14 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

03/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

03/17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

03/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

03/20 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

03/21 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

03/26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

03/27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

03/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

03/31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/02 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/03 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

04/05 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

04/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl (Las Vegas)

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

04/10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

04/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre

04/13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

04/14 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

04/19 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest

04/22 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall

04/23 – Sydney, AU @ Opera House Concert Hall

04/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre

04/28 – Aukland, NZ @ Spark Arena

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center

05/22 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

05/23 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

05/25 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

06/01 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

06/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

06/04 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

06/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

06/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

06/08 – Russell Township, OH @ LaureLive Music Festival

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

06/11 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

06/13 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

06/15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/25 – Cork, IE @ Irish Independent Park

06/27 – Belfast, UK @ Belsonic

08/02 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Theater

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

10/24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

10/31 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Watch Hozier’s recent NYC subway performance of Wasteland, Baby! lead single “Almost (Sweet Music)”: