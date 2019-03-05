Hyro the Hero flips mumble rap the bird in “Never Back Down” video: Watch

Hyro the Hero at ShipRocked 2019, photo by Amy Harris

Hyro the Hero’s new video for “Never Back Down” serves as a big “screw you” to the recent phenomenon that is mumble rap, and it’s premiering right here at Heavy Consequence (watch below).

The rap-rocker returned last year with Flagged Channel, his first new album in seven years. Combining Rage Against the Machine-like verses with a melodic chorus, “Never Back Down” is aggressive throughout, showing Hyro’s love of hip-hop and rock.



In the video, directed by Brian Cox, we see the evil execs at “Mumble Inc. Headquarters” trying to mold Hyro into a mumble rapper, telling him he needs more tattoos, autotune, sex, drugs, and more autotune. But musically, Hyro and his band are having none of it, as the frontman slings rhymes over a monster guitar riff.

“’Never Back Down’ is that flame that sparks the motivation to keep going,” Hyro tells us of the song. “Though things may seem tough and problems arise, you have to believe in yourself. This video sums up my feeling fighting such a battle in music when it feels like real lyricism isn’t respected anymore and outlandish and over the top images and nursery rhymes are getting all the attention.”

Hyro the Hero will be playing a number of high-profile festivals this spring and summer, with more tour dates expected to be announced shortly. Peep his current itinerary below, and pick up his most recent album, Flagged Channel, at this location.

Hyro the Hero 2019 Tour Dates:

05/03 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

05/10 – Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter

05/24 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dreamhack (with Trivium & Cane Hill)

06/20 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest