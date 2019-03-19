I Prevail unveil video for new song “Paranoid” off upcoming Trauma album: Stream

Michigan rockers I Prevail have unleashed a music video for their new song “Paranoid”, which will arrive on their upcoming sophomore album, Trauma.
The song is the third to drop off the metalcore band’s new album — the previous two being “Bow Down” and “Breaking Down” — and deals with the difficult topic of mental health.
The clip depicts frontman Brian Burkheiser as a surgeon who mistakenly takes the wrong medicine and goes ahead with his duties despite being completely out of sorts. Watch the full video below.
Trauma will arrive on March 29th via Fearless Records, and can be pre-ordered via this link. It’s the band’s first album since Burkheiser underwent surgery for a vocal polyp, and themes deal with “the aftershocks of stress and anxiety” he went through at that time.
“After my vocal injury, I almost gave up and left my band. I was in the worst mental state of my life and felt like everything we worked for was over,” he stated on Instagram last month.
He added, “Early last year though, I told myself that if we were going to get back and write another record it needed to be done OUR WAY. No label telling us who to work with, or what our music should sound like. No negativity coming in from outside sources. No cookie cutter BS. Just us and our producer @tylersmyth making songs that came from a place of 100% authenticity.”
In addition to the new album, I Prevail will embark on a headlining North American tour with support from Issues and Justin Stone. Dates can be seen below, with tickets available here.
I Prevail 2019 North American Tour Dates with Issues and Justin Stone:
04/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
04/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
04/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/04 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
05/05 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
05/08 — Billings, MT @ Shrine Auditorium
05/10 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater
05/11 — Wichita, KS @ Wave
05/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
05/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/23 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
05/24 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
07/11 — London, ON @ Harris Park*
07/12 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
07/14 — Mansfield, OH @ Mansfield Reformatory *
07/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/16 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Riverfront
07/18 — Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park *
07/20 — Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *
07/22 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
07/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
07/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/26 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
07/27 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
07/30 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/31 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/01 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
08/03 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
08/05 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
08/07 — Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre
08/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/09 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
* = I Prevail only