I Prevail unveil video for new song “Paranoid” off upcoming Trauma album: Stream

I Prevail

Michigan rockers I Prevail have unleashed a music video for their new song “Paranoid”, which will arrive on their upcoming sophomore album, Trauma.

The song is the third to drop off the metalcore band’s new album — the previous two being “Bow Down” and “Breaking Down” — and deals with the difficult topic of mental health.



The clip depicts frontman Brian Burkheiser as a surgeon who mistakenly takes the wrong medicine and goes ahead with his duties despite being completely out of sorts. Watch the full video below.

Trauma will arrive on March 29th via Fearless Records, and can be pre-ordered via this link. It’s the band’s first album since Burkheiser underwent surgery for a vocal polyp, and themes deal with “the aftershocks of stress and anxiety” he went through at that time.

“After my vocal injury, I almost gave up and left my band. I was in the worst mental state of my life and felt like everything we worked for was over,” he stated on Instagram last month.

He added, “Early last year though, I told myself that if we were going to get back and write another record it needed to be done OUR WAY. No label telling us who to work with, or what our music should sound like. No negativity coming in from outside sources. No cookie cutter BS. Just us and our producer @tylersmyth making songs that came from a place of 100% authenticity.”

In addition to the new album, I Prevail will embark on a headlining North American tour with support from Issues and Justin Stone. Dates can be seen below, with tickets available here.

I Prevail 2019 North American Tour Dates with Issues and Justin Stone:

04/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

04/25 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

04/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/29 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/01 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/04 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

05/05 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/08 — Billings, MT @ Shrine Auditorium

05/10 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater

05/11 — Wichita, KS @ Wave

05/13 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/17 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/18 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

05/20 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/21 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/23 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

05/24 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

07/11 — London, ON @ Harris Park*

07/12 — Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

07/14 — Mansfield, OH @ Mansfield Reformatory *

07/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/16 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Riverfront

07/18 — Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park *

07/20 — Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest *

07/22 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

07/23 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

07/24 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/26 — Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

07/27 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

07/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/30 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/31 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/01 — North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

08/03 — Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

08/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

08/05 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

08/07 — Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre

08/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/09 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

* = I Prevail only