Iggy Pop sings about beef jerky on new Pan Amsterdam collaboration “Mobile”: Stream

In 2016, Iggy Pop put out Post Pop Depression, an album that saw him famously link up with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. In the three years since, The Godfather of Punk has also hit the studio with the likes of Pulp leader Jarvis Cocker and Underworld. Keeping that collaborative spirit alive, Iggy has returned today with two new joint efforts.

First up is “Mobile”, a track which pairs Iggy with experimental musician Pan Amsterdam. The two artists recorded the song while Pan Am was touring through Texas alongside Open Mike Eagle.



“The one thing that comes to mind when travelling through Texas is its Texas Tea (oil)”, Pan Am noted in a statement. “There’s a lot of ways of living that rendezvous at the local gas station.” Iggy’s lyrics here are primarily concerned with the gas station lifestyle, as he’s heard singing about Powerball tickets and beef jerky over Pan Am’s warping fusion of hip-hop and jazz.

“One of the best horn players around today,” Iggy once said of Pan Am. “[He] realizes the imperative to be more than just a horn player.”

The second offering, meanwhile, is of a much different variety and finds Iggy joining Argentine folk pop trio Fémina on an ethereal cut called “Resist”.

“Mobile” is taken from Pan Am’s upcoming Elevator Music EP, due out March 15th. “Resist” will appear on Fémina’s Perlas & Conchas LP, which arrives April 5th.

