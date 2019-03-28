Interpol announce new EP, A Fine Mess, share “The Weekend”: Stream

Last summer, veteran indie rockers Interpol dropped off Marauder, their first album since 2014. Less than a year later, fans will have another treat to add to their collection: On May 17th, Interpol will release a new EP titled, A Fine Mess.

Due out through Matador, the forthcoming collection was recorded during time spent in upstate New York with Dave Fridmann (Sleater-Kinney, The Flaming Lips). Additional production, mixing, and engineering work came courtesy of Kaines & Tom A.D. and Claudius Mittendorfer, who previously worked on Interpol’s 2007 LP, Our Love to Admire.



(Read: The Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

The new EP is comprised of five songs, including the previously shared title track and concert favorite “Real Life”. There’s also today’s offering, “The Weekend”, a song in which frontman Paul Banks finds himself in awe of a beautiful relationship that’s blossomed over the course of a weekend.

“That really happened/ We believe it/ It’s really magic this time / Feelings even,” Banks describes his euphoria. “It’s really happening now/ Let the weekend spin right to the end.”

Take a listen to “The Weekend” below.

Pre-orders for A Fine Mess have begun. Below, find artwork for both the single and EP (highlighting objects recovered from an abandoned Detroit police station), as well as the full tracklist.

“The Weekend” Artwork:

A Fine Mess EP Artwork:

A Fine Mess EP Tracklist:

01. Fine Mess

02. No Big Deal

03. Real Life

04. The Weekend

05. Thrones

Interpol are scheduled to be on the road for the next couple of months in support of both the new EP and last year’s Marauder. The massive global tour includes appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, All Points East Festival, Osheaga Festival, and Primavera Sound and a few dates alongside Sunflower Bean, Car Seat Headrest, and Foals. Grab your tickets here.

Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:

03/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix

03/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/30 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico

04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

04/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art

05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #*

05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre

06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock

07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes

07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

* = w/ Sunflower Bean

# = w/ Car Seat Headrest

% = w/ Foals

Purchase Marauder and Interpol’s other releases on vinyl by heading here.