Interpol announce new EP, A Fine Mess, share “The Weekend”: Stream

Last summer, veteran indie rockers Interpol dropped off Marauder, their first album since 2014. Less than a year later, fans will have another treat to add to their collection: On May 17th, Interpol will release a new EP titled, A Fine Mess.
Due out through Matador, the forthcoming collection was recorded during time spent in upstate New York with Dave Fridmann (Sleater-Kinney, The Flaming Lips). Additional production, mixing, and engineering work came courtesy of Kaines & Tom A.D. and Claudius Mittendorfer, who previously worked on Interpol’s 2007 LP, Our Love to Admire.
(Read: The Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)
The new EP is comprised of five songs, including the previously shared title track and concert favorite “Real Life”. There’s also today’s offering, “The Weekend”, a song in which frontman Paul Banks finds himself in awe of a beautiful relationship that’s blossomed over the course of a weekend.
“That really happened/ We believe it/ It’s really magic this time / Feelings even,” Banks describes his euphoria. “It’s really happening now/ Let the weekend spin right to the end.”
Take a listen to “The Weekend” below.
Pre-orders for A Fine Mess have begun. Below, find artwork for both the single and EP (highlighting objects recovered from an abandoned Detroit police station), as well as the full tracklist.
“The Weekend” Artwork:
A Fine Mess EP Artwork:
A Fine Mess EP Tracklist:
01. Fine Mess
02. No Big Deal
03. Real Life
04. The Weekend
05. Thrones
Interpol are scheduled to be on the road for the next couple of months in support of both the new EP and last year’s Marauder. The massive global tour includes appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, All Points East Festival, Osheaga Festival, and Primavera Sound and a few dates alongside Sunflower Bean, Car Seat Headrest, and Foals. Grab your tickets here.
Interpol 2019 Tour Dates:
03/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Vorterix
03/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/30 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/02 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico
04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic
04/07 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
04/09 – Lima, PE @ Domos Art
05/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks #*
05/02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre %
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/05 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
05/07 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
05/08 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
05/10 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
05/11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival
05/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/01 – Kvaerndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
06/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
06/07 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
06/10 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium
06/12 – Kiev, UA @ Green Theatre
06/21 – Neuhausen ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/25 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
06/26 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock
07/02 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/04 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeennes
07/07 – Hérouville-Saint-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
* = w/ Sunflower Bean
# = w/ Car Seat Headrest
% = w/ Foals
Purchase Marauder and Interpol’s other releases on vinyl by heading here.