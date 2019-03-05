Jamila Woods announces “LEGACY! LEGACY! Tour”

Jamila Woods

Jamila Woods has announced the “LEGACY! LEGACY! Tour”, a North American trek in support of her forthcoming album of the same name.

Spanning a total of 25 dates, the Spring itinerary will see Woods on the road from mid-May all the way through the end of June. The Chicago-based singer will specifically travel to cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New Orleans. The routing also includes Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)

LEGACY! LEGACY! is set for release on May 10th through Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions. It contains standout single “Giovanni”, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best songs of 2018.

Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8th. They can be purchased on Woods’ official website as well as here.

Jamila Woods 2019 Tour Dates:

03/25 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University

05/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club

05/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

06/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

06/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

06/10 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

06/11 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Brewery

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

06/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Revisit the latest LEGACY! LEGACY! single “Zora”:

https://youtu.be/NO0_3XwBb5s Zora

Woods appeared on a recent episode of This Must Be the Gig to speak about her mother and her interest in Ayurvedic medicine, the connections between non-profit work and putting together a concert, and more. Revisit that below.

