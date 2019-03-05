Jamila Woods announces “LEGACY! LEGACY! Tour”

Jamila Woods has announced the “LEGACY! LEGACY! Tour”, a North American trek in support of her forthcoming album of the same name.
Spanning a total of 25 dates, the Spring itinerary will see Woods on the road from mid-May all the way through the end of June. The Chicago-based singer will specifically travel to cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New Orleans. The routing also includes Austin, Denver, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.
LEGACY! LEGACY! is set for release on May 10th through Jagjaguwar/Closed Sessions. It contains standout single “Giovanni”, which Consequence of Sound named one of the best songs of 2018.
Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 8th. They can be purchased on Woods’ official website as well as here.
Jamila Woods 2019 Tour Dates:
03/25 – London, UK @ Electrowerkz
04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University
04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt University
05/22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Turf Club
05/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/28 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
05/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/01 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
06/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
06/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
06/08 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
06/10 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
06/11 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum
06/15 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
06/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
06/18 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
06/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
06/23 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Brewery
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
06/26 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Revisit the latest LEGACY! LEGACY! single “Zora”:
https://youtu.be/NO0_3XwBb5s Zora
Woods appeared on a recent episode of This Must Be the Gig to speak about her mother and her interest in Ayurvedic medicine, the connections between non-profit work and putting together a concert, and more. Revisit that below.
