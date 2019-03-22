Jenny Lewis performs “Wasted Youth” and “Red Bull & Hennessy” on Kimmel: Watch

Jenny Lewis on Jimmy Kimmel

Today marks the return of Jenny Lewis, as the Rilo Kiley singer has released her first solo album in four years. On the Line, the follow-up to Voyager, sees Lewis teaming up with a star-studded list of collaborators that includes Ringo Starr, Beck, producer Don Was, and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench.

In support, Lewis appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night to roll out two of the LP’s early singles, “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Wasted Youth”. Both performances featured vividly colored stage setups and outfits that recalled the album artwork. For web exclusive “Wasted Youth”, Lewis cozied up to a piano that was surrounded by pastel balloons.



(Listen: Jenny Lewis on Being Emo as F*ck)

Replay both clips below.

Consequence of Sound named On the Line our Album of the Week; read our review here. Then, be sure to pick up the LP, and Lewis’ other vinyl releases, by heading here.

In support of the new record, Lewis will kick off an extensive tour later this month. You can get tickets here

Stream On the Line in full: