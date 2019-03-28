Jenny Lewis unveils new “Red Bull & Hennessy” video featuring Beck, St. Vincent, more: Watch

Jenny Lewis and Beck in "Red Bull & Hennessy" music video

Jenny Lewis returns today with a music video for “Red Bull & Hennessy”, one of the countless highlights off new album On the Line.

Directed and edited by Eric Notarnicola (Nathan For You, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), the colorful clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at Lewis’ three-hour (!) album listening party and variety show earlier this month. A number of the party’s many special guests make cameos throughout, including Beck, St. Vincent, Jeff Goldblum, Mac DeMarco, Vanessa Bayer, Jason Schwartzman, and Jim James.



(Album of the Week: Jenny Lewis’ On the Line Navigates Life Changes with Verve and Wit)

Check out all the fun and shenanigans below.

The On the Line party also doubled as a fundraiser and successfully brought in $10,000 for the LA Downtown Women’s Center. You can re-watch the entire program here.

Lewis will support her stellar On the Line with a corresponding tour, tickets for which can be purchased here. Pick up On the Line and Lewis’ other releases on vinyl over at ReverbLP.

Last month, Lewis appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about the new record and what it’s like being “emo as f*ck.”

