Jenny Lewis releases cheeky throwback tune “Wasted Youth”: Stream

Jenny Lewis, photo by Autumn de Wilde

Back in December, Jenny Lewis announced her first album in five years, On the Line. Now, following up “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Heads Gonna Roll”, the indie folk artist has released a third single, “Wasted Youth”, before the record drops next week.

Already, On the Line has generated buzz for its heavy-hitting list of collaborators. For the new song, the former Rilo Kiley leader is joined by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench, who plays Vox Continental and Mellotron organs on the tune. Famed studio producer Don Was also gets a nod, locking down the rhythm section on bass alongside studio drummer Jim Keltner.



(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)

On its surface, “Wasted Youth” is a feel-good romp through the sounds of the ’70s, tapping into the nostalgic singer-songwriter vibe of the iconic period. However, Lewis digs deeper as the track goes on, with the lyrics playfully hinting at a darker side to the sugary-sweet number. She croons, “Why are you lying?/ The bourbon’s gone/ Mercury hasn’t been in retrograde for that long.” In the chorus, she repeats, “I wasted my youth on a poppy,” before gleefully adding, “just for fun.”

Take a listen for yourself below. Ahead of On the Line, stock up on more Lewis music on vinyl here.

At the start of March, Lewis previewed her forthcoming collection with a star-studded and surrealist listening party, which saw cameos from Beck, Jeff Goldblum, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Jim James, Natasha Leggero, and many others. Once On the Line is formally released on March 22nd, the singer will embark on an extensive tour spanning until November. Get tickets here.

Below, revisit Lewis’ recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with…, followed by her complete tour itinerary.

