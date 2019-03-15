Jenny Lewis releases cheeky throwback tune “Wasted Youth”: Stream

Back in December, Jenny Lewis announced her first album in five years, On the Line. Now, following up “Red Bull & Hennessy” and “Heads Gonna Roll”, the indie folk artist has released a third single, “Wasted Youth”, before the record drops next week.
Already, On the Line has generated buzz for its heavy-hitting list of collaborators. For the new song, the former Rilo Kiley leader is joined by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench, who plays Vox Continental and Mellotron organs on the tune. Famed studio producer Don Was also gets a nod, locking down the rhythm section on bass alongside studio drummer Jim Keltner.
(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Indie Rock Albums of 2019)
On its surface, “Wasted Youth” is a feel-good romp through the sounds of the ’70s, tapping into the nostalgic singer-songwriter vibe of the iconic period. However, Lewis digs deeper as the track goes on, with the lyrics playfully hinting at a darker side to the sugary-sweet number. She croons, “Why are you lying?/ The bourbon’s gone/ Mercury hasn’t been in retrograde for that long.” In the chorus, she repeats, “I wasted my youth on a poppy,” before gleefully adding, “just for fun.”
Take a listen for yourself below. Ahead of On the Line, stock up on more Lewis music on vinyl here.
At the start of March, Lewis previewed her forthcoming collection with a star-studded and surrealist listening party, which saw cameos from Beck, Jeff Goldblum, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Jim James, Natasha Leggero, and many others. Once On the Line is formally released on March 22nd, the singer will embark on an extensive tour spanning until November. Get tickets here.
Below, revisit Lewis’ recent appearance on Kyle Meredith with…, followed by her complete tour itinerary.
Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
03/26 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre #
03/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #
03/29 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace #
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #
03/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium $
04/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival %
04/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly %
04/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall %
04/06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater %
04/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall %
04/09 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theatre %
04/10 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall %
04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %
04/13-14 – Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
05/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
05/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/17 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
05/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival
05/25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompsons Point *
06/12 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne *
06/14 – New Haven, CT @College Street *
06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
06/16 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival
06/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic *
06/20 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach *
06/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Ommegang Brewery *
06/22 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
07/10 – Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up
07/11 – Park City, UT @ Snowpark Outdoor Amphitheater @ Deer Valley Resort
07/12 – Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
07/14 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/18 – Henham Park, Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/24 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
07/25 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
07/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
07/28 – Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall
07/29 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
08/17 – St. Louis @ The Paegent
09/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/07 – Wilmington, NC@ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
09/08 – St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/11 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ The Civic
09/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/15 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage
09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/29 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
11/01 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/03 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
* = w/ Death Cab For Cutie
# = w/ Serengeti
$ = w/ The Cactus Blossoms
% = w/ The Watson Twins