Jim James and The Claypool Lennon Delirium announce co-headlining tour

Jim James (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Claypool Lennon Delirium

Jim James and The Claypool Lennon Delirium are joining forces for a co-headlining tour this Summer.

Extending from late June through early July, the nine-date North American trek will see the My Morning Jacket frontman and super duo of Primus bassist Les Claypool and Sean Lennon play in cities like Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver. The two acts will also visit Anaheim and Los Angeles, as well as Bonner, Montana, where they’ll also share the stage with Built to Spill.



“For over 150 years, the firm of Claypool and Lennon has been providing clients with only the finest in rock and roll delirium and stark raving madness,” James noted in a statement. “This summer, I am excited and honored to say that we will be teaming up to offer a brand new twist on one of the most time tested and proven methods for inducing beautifully swirling and whirling delightfully delicious delirium: the healing power of rock and roll!”

(Read: 10 Years with Les Claypool: On Sailing the Seas of Cheese and Avoiding Dead Sharks)

Claypool chimed in, “Tour pairing is often a challenge in my world but I think we have a good package with The Delirium and Jim James. Jim’s music, from my perspective, is palatable to the masses yet has just enough eclecticism to keep an oddball like me intrigued. I look forward to shambling around the country with him.”

The joint outing comes in continued support of James’ 2018 solo record, Uniform Distortion, and The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s recently released collaborative LP, South of Reality. The dates follow The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s own tour in April, as well as the MMJ rocker’s solo trek in May.

Consult the full co-headlining tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8th, and can be purchased here.

Jim James and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer 2019 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

06/22 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/25 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

06/27 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheater

07/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

07/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

07/05 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheater

% = w/ Built to Spill

Revisit Uniform Distortion track “Throwback” and South of Reality single “Blood and Rockets”:

To own the Claypool Lennon Delirium’s releases on vinyl, head here; for James’ vinyl output, click here.