Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, and Bill Murray to star in Jim Jarmusch’s new zombie film

Tom Waits, Jim Jarmusch, Bill Murray

Jim Jarmusch is pulling all the stops for his next film.

Since last summer, the celebrated filmmaker has been hard at work on a zombie flick called The Dead Don’t Die, his first full-length feature since 2016’s Patterson.



Today, Focus Features confirmed that, following its premiere at Cannes in May, the film will receive a wide release on June 14th.

Additionally, the full cast listing has been revealed, and it’s a doozy. Joining previously announced cast members including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, Tilda Swinton, and Steve Buscemi are a trio of prominent musicians and frequent Jarmusch collaborators in Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA.

Other confirmed cast members include Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, and Carol Kane.

As of now, Jarmusch and Focus are keeping details of the film’s plot close to the vest, though Murray previously described the script as “hilarious.”

Earlier this year, Jarmusch released a new collaborative LP with Jozef Van Wissem called An Attempt to Draw Aside the Veil, and he’s got another album on the way which he recorded with Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo and others.