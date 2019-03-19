John David Washington to star in Christopher Nolan’s new film

John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman (Focus Features)

Christopher Nolan traditionally aims for the best, and his next film is no exception.

According to Variety, BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington, son of two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington, has signed on to Nolan’s forthcoming event film, which has yet to be titled and remains under wraps.



Earlier this month, a tweet by Production Weekly described the film as a “romantic thriller”, likening the hush-hush production to Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest in tone meets Nolan’s own 2010 production, Inception.

(Ranking: Every Christopher Nolan Movie from Worst to Best)

Whatever it is, the film’s since become “one of the more highly coveted” productions around Hollywood as one insider has told Variety that it’s “a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in Imax.”

Once again, Nolan’s reuniting with Director of Photography Hoyte van Hoytema, who worked on both Dunkirk and 2014’s Interstellar, and shooting begins this June for a July 17th, 2020 release.

With casting underway, odds are this won’t be a secret for too long.