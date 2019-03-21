John Wick kills on a motorcycle with guns and swords in the latest Chapter 3 trailer: Watch

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate)

“All this for, what, a puppy?”

We’re already less than two months away from the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and each new glimpse at the culmination (and possible conclusion) of Keanu Reeves’ spectacularly violent adventure makes it look better than the last.



The latest trailer offers a look at some of the universe’s new faces, from Halle Berry’s mysterious Sofia to The Director (Anjelica Huston), who may be able to aid the cast-off Wick in his impossible task. It also teases how Keanu Reeves will kill people on a motorcycle, mid-chase, with guns and then with a sword. God bless these movies.

After being rendered “excommunicado” by the series’ carefully ruled underworld of assassins at the end of Chapter 2, John Wick (Reeves) is now on the run from what seems to be an infinite legion of expert killers, all eager to collect the extravagant bounty on Wick’s head.

Only his very good dog, and a handful of rogues, might be able to save him now. But if two movies of Wick dispatching anyone who dares cross him have taught us anything, it’s that you never underestimate John Wick.

Co-starring Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, and Jason Mantzoukas (?!?), John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum will turn gunplay into opera in theaters on May 17th.