Jon Voight appointed by Trump as Kennedy Center trustee

Jon Voight

President Trump has announced a number of new appointees to the Kennedy Center’s Board of Trustees. They include actor and outspoken Trump supporter Jon Voight, as well as former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, who also is the father of Trump’s current Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Known for films like Midnight Cowboy, the National Treasure series, and his Oscar-winning role in the anti-Vietnam War movie Coming Home, Voight is one of Trump’s few conservative backers in Hollywood. An outspoken critic of President Barack Obama, Voight even spoke during Trumps’ inauguration concert, telling the crowd that his election was a sign “God answered our prayers.”



Among Trump’s other appointees are a number of mega-rich businessmen and women, as well as Karen Tucker LeFrak, wife of one of New York City’s biggest real estate tycoons, Richard LeFrak; ten-time Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth; and Adrienne Arsht, who was originally appointed by Obama in 2012 and is returning for another term. Each of the ten new Kennedy Center trustees will finish the remainder of a six-year term, which ends on September 1st, 2024, during which time they’ll handle the administration and maintenance of the Kennedy Center.

Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees is also responsible for selecting recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes individuals for their lifetime contributions to the arts. Over his time in office, Trump and his wife, Melania, have skipped out on the award gala, given that some of the President’s loudest critics have snagged the honors, including Cher, sitcom pioneer Norman Lear, and the creators of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Despite his zero-for-two track record with the Kennedy Centers Honors gala, the president has found other ways to show support for the arts. Most recently, he went golfing with “Bawitdaba” singer Kid Rock over the weekend while awaiting the results of Mueller’s special investigation into Russian election interference.