The Jonas Brothers perform “Sucker” live for first time, do Carpool Karaoke : Watch

The Jonas Brothers on Carpool Karaoke

The pop music world welcomed back The Jonas Brothers last week, who announced their reunion with the single “Sucker”. To further celebrate their return, the three siblings hit James Corden’s Late Late Show for a multi-day takeover dubbed #LateLateJonas.

The week-long series boasted countless Jonas Brothers segments sure to make any nostalgic Disney fanatic absolutely gaga. One of the highlights was the group’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, a 14-minute ride that featured Nick, Joe, and Kevin belting out favorites like “Burnin’ Up”, “Time Machine”, “When You Look Me in the Eyes”, and, of course, “Sucker”.



In addition to crooning “Sucker” while on the road, the Jonas Brothers used Thursday night to deliver their first-ever live performance of the single. The track is their first release in six years, and their debut on new label home Republic Records (Ariana Grande, The Weeknd).

Other moments from the #LateLateJonas takeover saw the siblings talk candidly about their infamous purity rings, Nick and Priyanka Chopra’s luxe wedding ceremonies, and their early Disney days. The Jonas Brothers also addressed their breakup, with Nick officially admitting to being the catalyst, as well as the steps leading up to their regrouping.

“We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things and figuring out what this chapter would look like,” Nick explained at one point. “We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”

Replay all the videos from #LateLateJonas below starting with “Carpool Karaoke”.

The Jonas Brothers’ last album, Lines, Vines and Trying Times, dropped back in 2009. In addition to the new song, a proper reunion tour also appears to be in the works. Also on the way is a “personal, behind the scenes” Amazon documentary chronicling their live comeback.

