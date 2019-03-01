Jonas Brothers release comeback single “Sucker”: Stream

Jonas Brothers' artwork for "Sucker"

Newly reunited boy band Jonas Brothers have unveiled their comeback single, “Sucker”. Marking the trio’s first release in six years, it was produced by Ryan Tedder and co-produced by Frank Dukes. Anthony Mandler directed the single’s corresponding video, which you can watch below.





Ahead of the single’s release, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas announced a new partnership with Republic Records.

Next week, The Jonas Brothers will appear on the Late Late Show with James Corden over four consecutive. According to a press release, “they will join Corden on Monday for an exclusive chat on the couch, telling the full story behind their reunion. Throughout the week, they will take part in sketches, songs and various Late Late Show segments, including ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’, a brand new ‘Carpool Karaoke’, plus the world premiere musical performance of their new single, ‘Sucker.'” Watch a brief teaser below.