Jónsi and Alex Somers announce Riceboy Sleeps 10th anniversary tour

The pair is teaming up with the London Contemporary Orchestra to perform the album in full for the first time

by
on March 25, 2019, 11:29am
Jónsi and Alex Somers
Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner/collaborator Alex Somers will mark the 10th anniversary of their 2009 album, Riceboy Sleeps, with a series of orchestral performances this summer.

The pair will team up with the London Contemporary Orchestra to perform the album in its entirety for the first time.

The debut performance is scheduled for June 11th at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, as part of this year’s Vivid LIVE music festival. Afterward, Jónsi, Somers, and the London Contemporary Orchestra will stage shows in Paris, London, Edinburgh, Gateshead, and Manchester throughout the month of July.

See the full schedule below.

Jónsi & Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps Tour Dates:
06/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)
07/06 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris
07/08 – London, UK @ Barbican Hall
07/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
07/12 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
07/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Opera House

