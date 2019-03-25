Jónsi and Alex Somers announce Riceboy Sleeps 10th anniversary tour

Jónsi and Alex Somers

Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and his partner/collaborator Alex Somers will mark the 10th anniversary of their 2009 album, Riceboy Sleeps, with a series of orchestral performances this summer.

The pair will team up with the London Contemporary Orchestra to perform the album in its entirety for the first time.



The debut performance is scheduled for June 11th at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, as part of this year’s Vivid LIVE music festival. Afterward, Jónsi, Somers, and the London Contemporary Orchestra will stage shows in Paris, London, Edinburgh, Gateshead, and Manchester throughout the month of July.

See the full schedule below.

Jónsi & Alex Somers: Riceboy Sleeps Tour Dates:

06/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House (Vivid LIVE)

07/06 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

07/08 – London, UK @ Barbican Hall

07/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

07/12 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

07/14 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Opera House