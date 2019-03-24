Jordan Peele’s Us smashes box office records with largest debut ever for an original horror movie

Box office analysts had already anticipated that Jordan Peele’s Us would conquer the box office over its opening weekend. But few predicted the Oscar winner’s follow-up to Get Out would go on to nab the largest debut ever for an original horror movie.
Such is the case for the Lupita Nyong-o vehicle. In just three days, Us has raked in a staggering $70.3 million across U.S. theaters, a remarkable upgrade from his 2017 debut, which earned a then-impressive $33.3 million in its opening weekend.
What’s more, Us now sits comfortably with the third largest opening of all time for an R-rated horror film, namely six million behind last October’s Halloween ($76.2 mil) and, well, 53 million removed from 2017’s behemoth It (123.4 mil). Ghouls rule.
(Interview: Horror and Race: How Jordan Peele’s Get Out Flips the Script)
But the record extends beyond just the horror genre. The receipts make Us the largest opening for a live-action, original film since Avatar‘s $77 million debut back in 2009, which more or less says everything about today’s era of sequels, reboots, and remakes.
Bottom line: Jordan Peele is the most powerful voice in original storytelling right now for Hollywood, and to think, we’re only a week removed from his highly anticipated reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access. Unreal.