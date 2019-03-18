Juanes announces 2019 West Coast tour

Latin rock legend Juanes has announced his first US tour dates of 2019. Coinciding with his appearance at this year’s BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley, California, Juanes will play a series of West Coast shows in May.
The tour launches in Irvine, California on May 19th and includes further dates in Seattle, Berkeley, and Las Vegas.
According to a press release, Juanes will debut a new stage production designed by a creative team which previously worked with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Migos.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. PST. You can also get tickets here.
See Juanes’ full tour schedule below. He’s also set to appear at Lollapalooza Chile as well as play a benefit concert in Miami in April.
Juanes 2019 Tour Dates:
03/31 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
04/13 – Miami, FL @ Ziff Ballet Opera House (Miami Fusion 13th Anniversary Concert)
05/19 – Irvine, CA @ Five Point Amphitheatre
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
05/23 – Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre
05/25 – Nappa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay Beach (Daylight Club)
Listen to Juanes’ latest song “Arte” from the soundtrack to No Manches Frida 2: