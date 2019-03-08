Juice WRLD drops new album Death Race for Love: Stream

Juice WLRD has released his sophomore album, Death Race for Love. Stream it in full down below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Spanning a whopping 22 songs, Death Race for Love follows debut record Goodbye & Good Riddance, which hit shelves less than a year ago in May. The new LP also comes after WRLD on Drugs, the emo rapper’s collaborative full-length with Future that dropped in October.
For an album of such length, the effort surprisingly features just two credited guests. Atlanta’s own Young Thug shows up on “On Gold”, while Goldlink collaborator Brent Faiyaz drops in on a track called “Demonz”.
Juice WLRD spoke to Billboard recently about the album’s musical versatility. Death Race for Love is “a little bit of everything,” the Chicago-born MC noted. “It’s not just rap, it’s not just rock, it’s not just jazz… it’s like a little bit of everything.” Perhaps there might even be some emo, too.
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums of 2019)
The 20-year-old artist also mentioned how the album touches on his issues with anxiety. “That’s something that I feel like a lot of people neglect, which is completely and utterly wrong,” Juice WRLD remarked.
“You tell your mom, or your dad, or your auntie, or whoever that you feel like you’ve got anxiety, you’ve got depression, you’ve got ADD, whatever, they’re gonna look at you like you’re crazy,” he added. “That’s not how it should be, but that’s how it is, and that needs to change, and hopefully I’m one of those people that could bring that change, or at least start a chain reaction for somebody else to come and do it after me.”
Juice WLRD is slated to perform at Coachella next month, followed by other festivals like Bonnaroo, Miami’s Rolling Loud, Longitude in Dublin, and more. Grab tickets here.
Death Race for Love Artwork:
Death Race for Love Tracklist:
01. Empty
02. Maze
03. HeMotions
04. Demonz (Interlude) (feat. Brent Faiyaz)
05. Fast
06. Hear Me Calling
07. Big
08. Robbery
09. Flaws and Sins
10. Feeling
11. Syphilis
12. Who Shot Cupid?
13. Ring Ring f. Clever
14. Desire
15. Out My Way
16. The Bees Knees
17. On God (feat. Young Thug)
18. 10 Feet
19. Won’t Let Go
20. She’s The One
21. Rider
22. Make Believe