Justin Bieber announces hiatus from music

Justin Bieber

Don’t expect to hear new music from Justin Bieber anytime soon.

In an Instagram message to fans, the 25-year-old pop singer said he is currently “focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have… so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage, and be the father I want to be.” Bieber added, “Music is very important to me, but Nothing comes before my family and my health.” (Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in November 2018.)



Bieber’s declaration came in response to fans’ inquiring about the status of his new music. “So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” Bieber noted. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

That said, Bieber isn’t writing off music entirely. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable,” he promised. “The top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that..”

Bieber released his last album, Purpose, in 2015. Most recently, he teamed with Bloodpop on the 2017 single “Friends” and appeared on tracks including DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” and “No Brainer”, David Guetta’s “2U”, and a remix of Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito”.