KAABOO Del Mar 2019: Kings of Leon, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band to headline

Kings of Leon (photo by Debi Del Grande), Mumford & Sons (photo by Ben Kaye), and Dave Matthews Band

With a massively successful expansion to the Caymans behind them and a launch in Texas ahead, the organizers behind KAABOO are setting their sites back on their flagship event. KAABOO Del Mar has officially dropped its music and comedy lineups for its fifth annual event happening September 13th-15th, 2019.

Nashville rock veterans Kings of Leon, live music icons Dave Matthews Band, and British folk-rock mega stars Mumford & Sons will headline on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. They will be joined by a lineup of cross-genre hit-makers including Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Mark Ronson, REO Speedwagon, Maren Morris, The Bangles, Squeeze, The Cult, Silversun Pickups, Black Eyed Peas, Boyz II Men, and a special collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums Doggystyle and Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).



Also on the bill are OneRepublic, The Revivalist, Sublime with Rome, Lifehouse, Blind Melon, Plain White T’s, Cheat Codes, Switchfoot, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderneess, Des Rocs, Con Brio, Mix Master Mike (of the Beastie Boys, and a special performance from the yet-to-be-announced winner of this year’s American Idol.

Comedians like Pete Holmes, Bert Kreischer, Wayne Brady, Kevin Smith, Bob Saget, Tig Notaro, Tom Green, Cameron Esposito, and more will lead the laughs on the HUMOR ME stage.

KAABOO Del Mar takes place at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds in Del Mar, California. Tickets, including three tiers of VIP, are on sale now via the festival’s website.