Kacey Musgraves and Chris Martin perform “Rainbow” at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Watch

Chris Martin and Kacey Musgraves at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kacey Musgraves continued to dominate the awards circuit on Thursday night with an epic performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Although she won her sole nomination for her duet with Harry Styles on their cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One”, the two didn’t wind up hitting the stage together at the Los Angeles Forum.

Instead, she called up Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who came in for an assist behind the piano on “Rainbow”. The fifth single off Golden Hour, her recent Grammy-winning Album of the Year, was given more pizzazz with a literal, giant rainbow stage piece, where Musgraves sang from at the top. Watch the performance below.



If you’re looking to see Kacey Musgraves in person — even if she’s sans rainbow — secure your tickets now. However, if you still don’t own Golden Hour, fix that ASAP.