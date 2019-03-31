Menu
Kanye to bring Sunday Service to Coachella

The performance will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday

by
on March 31, 2019, 3:32pm
Kanye West's Sunday Service
Kanye West's Sunday Service

Every Sunday for the last several months, Kanye West has hosted Sunday Service, which finds the rapper performing gospel renditions of his catalog with special guests and a choir clad in all-white sweats. Everyone from David Letterman to Katy Perry to DMX has attended a session in weeks’ past, but thus far Sunday Service has been off limits to the general public. That’ll change on Easter Sunday (April 21st) when Kanye will bring Sunday Service to Coachella.

Kanye announced the news while aboard a flight with the Sunday Service choir. “We just booked another show — we will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise at Coachella,” Kanye said in a video filmed by his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, who subsequently shared it on Twitter.

Coachella has since confirmed the news via its Instagram, sharing a video of Kanye detailing the appearance during the latest session of Sunday Service. It will apparently take place at 9am local time on Easter Sunday (weekend two of Coachella).

Kanye was previously booked to headline this year’s Coachella, but he pulled out at the eleventh hour due to a disagreement relating to his stage design.

Watch footage from past Sunday Services:

