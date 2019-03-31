Kanye to bring Sunday Service to Coachella

Kanye West's Sunday Service

Every Sunday for the last several months, Kanye West has hosted Sunday Service, which finds the rapper performing gospel renditions of his catalog with special guests and a choir clad in all-white sweats. Everyone from David Letterman to Katy Perry to DMX has attended a session in weeks’ past, but thus far Sunday Service has been off limits to the general public. That’ll change on Easter Sunday (April 21st) when Kanye will bring Sunday Service to Coachella.

Kanye announced the news while aboard a flight with the Sunday Service choir. “We just booked another show — we will be doing Sunday Service, sunrise at Coachella,” Kanye said in a video filmed by his wife, Kim Kardashian-West, who subsequently shared it on Twitter.



Coachella has since confirmed the news via its Instagram, sharing a video of Kanye detailing the appearance during the latest session of Sunday Service. It will apparently take place at 9am local time on Easter Sunday (weekend two of Coachella).

Kanye was previously booked to headline this year’s Coachella, but he pulled out at the eleventh hour due to a disagreement relating to his stage design.

COACHELLA 2019 SUNDY SERVICE EASTER SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/YxY86gguft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 31, 2019

Watch footage from past Sunday Services: