Karen O and Danger Mouse release groovy R&B track, “Turn the Light”: Stream

Karen O and Danger Mouse, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

In November, Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O and super producer Danger Mouse debuted “Lux Prima”, the first song off and title track to their new collaborative album. They followed that up with January’s “Woman”, and now the duo have delivered a third preview of the forthcoming effort, “Turn the Light”.

Lux Prima is due out March 15th on BMG, making “Turn the Light” the final single before it drops in full later this week. With crisp vocals paired with a prominent bass line from Sam Cohen and tight, simplistic drum beat, the groovy, laidback number is the most accessible of Lux Prima’s singles, contrasting the expansive nine-minute soundscape of “Lux Prima” and the explosive, no-holds-barred tone of “Woman”.



Premiered earlier today during an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Zane Lowe, Karen O and Danger Mouse noted that their latest song was born from their shared appreciation of ’90s R&B and dance music, citing Mary J. Blige as an inspiration for the “feel.” During the conversation, the two artists also spoke about the process for creating Lux Prima, adding that “Turn the Light” was created from scratch toward the end of their recording sessions.

Take a listen to the track and interview below.

In support of their new record’s release, the duo will appear on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 18th. The YYYs singer has called upon Spike Jonze to direct the upcoming television performance, continuing their rich history of collaboration spanning back to the Oscar-nominated soundtrack for Where the Wild Things Are. The Lux Prima creators have also scheduled a panel with the New York Times on March 20th and will host an immersive, communal listening and viewing experience titled “An Encounter with Lux Prima” from April 18th to 21st at Los Angeles’ Marciano Art Foundation.

In other news, Karen O recently released a cover of Smashing Pumpkins classic “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”, which will appear in the new Amazon series Hanna.

Meanwhile, Danger Mouse has reunited with James Mercer for the first Broken Bells single in three years, “Shelter”.