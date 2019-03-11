The Prodigy singer Keith Flint’s cause of death revealed: Report

The Prodigy's Keith Flint

A coroner has concluded that The Prodigy singer Keith Flint died as a result of hanging, according to BBC News.

Flint, 49, was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4th.



A toxicology report is underway and the results will be revealed as part of a full hearing on July 23rd. Police are not treating his death as suspicious and have ruled out any foul play, the BBC adds.

In a statement initially posted to social media confirming Flint’s death, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett wrote, “The news is true. I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heart broken.”

The Prodigy have canceled all upcoming tour dates and festival appearances.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).