Kevin Morby shares new song “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild”: Stream

Kevin Morby, photo by Philip Cosores

After releasing lead single “No Halo” last month, folk rocker Kevin Morby is back with another new song from his upcoming double album, Oh My God. The track, titled “Nothing Sacred/All Things Wild”, sees Morby singing softly above a gently tapped congas. Behind him, a saxophone slowly unfolds and a gospel choir oohs. It’s a more organic, open-ended sound compared to his previous guitar-forward album, City Music.

As Moby himself explains in a press release, “Nothing Sacred / All Things Wild” is an apt look into how the rest of Oh My God will sound:



“’Nothing Sacred’ was the moment that Sam [Cohen, the producer] and I stumbled into what would become the sonic landscape of Oh My God by breaking the songs down to their parts and doing away with a conventional band. Rather than I play the song on guitar as originally intended, Sam suggested I only sing while he play organ and Nick [Kinsey], who is the drummer of my live band, play congas. Within moments of the first take it became clear what the record was to become, and how we wanted to represent the songs. What you’re hearing here is a first take and the sound of us walking into a new discovery.”

The track comes with an accompanying music video directed by filmmaker Christopher Good and produced by Andreina Byrne. The clip sees a barefooted Morby walking through a greenhouse where everything around him appears to be from a dream: a woman happily entangled in vines, children sleeping on the tile floor, football players tackling one another in white smoke, sketches of plant seeds evolving. It’s vivid and slow, giving you plenty of time to soak up the images.

Watch the video below.

This isn’t the last collaboration you will see from Morby and Good. The former stars in a short film directed by the latter that’s also called Oh My God, featuring music from the album and acting as a visual accompaniment to it. The short will premiere next Wednesday, April 3rd, at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The screening will be followed with a solo performance from Morby.

Once Oh My God officially comes out on April 26th, Morby will be hitting the road in support of the LP. His 2019 tour dates will see him playing across North America and Europe, with a few festival stops along the way. Check out an updated list of his tour schedule, and snag tickets here.

