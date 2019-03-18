Kevin Smith confirms Method Man and Redman appearance in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Method Man, Jason Mewes, Redman, and Kevin Smith, photo via Instagram

At the end of February, Kevin Smith began shooting his much-hyped Jay and Silent Bob Reboot on the first anniversary of his near-fatal heart attack. Now, the director has confirmed that Method Man and Redman will appear in the film.

Smith announced the cameo on Instagram, noting that the forthcoming movie will “finally answer the immortal question: How high?” In the post, he explained that the two Wu-Tang rappers came to set on a “gigantic, packed day where we had a hundred extras and I was in and out of costumes,” later adding that “the legends launched into the single best first take I ever shot in 25 years.” He continued, “They were pitch-perfect and hysterical (and a little touching)! It was so good, I could’ve cut their whole performance from that one take! But my friends flew all way to #nola to say this shit, so we did another two shot, a pair of singles and then picture wrapped our secret sauce!”



While the filmmaker didn’t address the musicians’ specific roles in the project, he verified two of their lines: the now-infamous catchphrases of Jay (Jason Mewes), “Snoogans” and “Snootchie Bootchies.”

Despite the title, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is not a typical reboot. Instead, it serves as a meta sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the 2001 View Askewniverse classic that saw its two title characters stop a film adaptation of a comic book based off their likeness, Bluntman and Chronic.

In the upcoming film explained Smith, “Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. It’s literally the same fucking movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”