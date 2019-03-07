Khalid talks cell phone etiquette on new song “My Bad”: Stream

Khalid, photo by Heather Kaplan

Free Spirit is the forthcoming sophomore album from Khalid, due out next month. The 17-track collection follows in the footsteps of American Teen, the R&B singer’s Grammy-nominated breakthrough debut from 2017. Our initial preview came with single “Talk”, produced by Disclosure. Another track, “My Bad”, has been unboxed today.

Not unlike “Talk”, the new offering emphasizes the importance of communication and transparency in a relationship. On “My Bad”, 21-year-old Khalid and his partner are constantly tripped up by arguments pertaining to — of all things — their cell phones.



You know the drill: Someone calls, but the other is too busy to pick up and then forgets to call back or text. Paranoia and frustration eventually set in, and a stream of 11 accusatory texts are sent off mid-tantrum.

“Oh, we both care about it/ But arguing with me just isn’t worth it/ No, no, no,” the Elton John-approved artist sings. “Don’t go reachin’ in your bag, yeah/ I didn’t text you back ’cause I was working.” Yeah, dating in 2019 is the absolute pits.

Take a listen below.

Free Spirit officially arrives April 5th. To get hyped, grab his past releases on vinyl by heading here.

Khalid will support the LP with an appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. He’s also scheduled to perform at multiple festivals over the next few months, including Coachella, Hangout Festival in Alabama, Tennessee’s Beale Street, and Lollapalooza Berlin. Purchase tickets to his upcoming gigs by popping over here.