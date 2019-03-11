King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album, Fishing for Fishies

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

Two years ago, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took the world by storm with the release of five full-length albums. After having a chance to catch their breath, the prolific Australian rockers are back with their latest offering. It’s called Fishing For Fishies and due out on April 26th.

The album’s cover art (see below) looks to be a reference to their 2017 concert LP, Murder of the Universe, which included a chapter about a cyborg named Han-Tyumi.



Earlier this year, King Gizzard released a new single called “Cyboogie”.

Fishing for Fishies Artwork:

King Gizzard will embark on a US tour beginning in August, and you can get tickets here.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA

08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia

08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park

08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company

09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace