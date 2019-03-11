King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard announce new album, Fishing for Fishies

Two years ago, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took the world by storm with the release of five full-length albums. After having a chance to catch their breath, the prolific Australian rockers are back with their latest offering. It’s called Fishing For Fishies and due out on April 26th.
The album’s cover art (see below) looks to be a reference to their 2017 concert LP, Murder of the Universe, which included a chapter about a cyborg named Han-Tyumi.
Earlier this year, King Gizzard released a new single called “Cyboogie”.
Fishing for Fishies Artwork:
King Gizzard will embark on a US tour beginning in August, and you can get tickets here.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2019 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/15 – San Francisco, CA @ SVN West
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
08/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event Centre
08/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
08/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
08/21 – Denver, CO @ TBA
08/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
08/26 – Montreal, QC @ Olympia
08/27 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/28 – New York, NY @ SummerStage Central Park
08/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/01 – Asheville, NC @ New Belgium Brewing Company
09/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
09/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/05 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace