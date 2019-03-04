Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly dating

Kourtney Kardashian (photo via Instagram) and Travis Barker (photo by Philip Cosores)

While sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both at the center of cheating scandals, it appears the eldest Kardashian sister has found love at… “The Rock Show”. According to Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have struck up a romance.

Kardashian and Barker have been longtime friends and Calabasas neighbors, with the punk rocker even making random cameos on the Kardashians’ various TV shows. Kardashian’s children with ex Scott Disick also often have play dates with Barker’s own three kids.



Over the last few months, however, their seemingly platonic friendship has escalated, as the two have been spending a lot more time together in public. Kardashian, 39, and Barker, 43, were previously spotted attending church services together, as well as meeting up for vegan meals (presumably featuring that Blink-182-inspired ranch dressing). Radar Online sources say Kardashian is “really falling for him,” and that “they’ve gotten closer and closer – to the point where he sneakily stays at her place now.”

As with the fashion, sports, and TV industries, the Kardashian dynasty has established firm ties to the music world. Kim, of course, is married to Kanye West, while Kylie Jenner is linked to Travis Scott.

Barker was plagued with medical issues late last year, which forced Blink-182 to cancel a number of their concerts. The veteran drummer seems to be on the mend now and is expected to join the rest of the band for Back to the Beach Festival in April and Warped Tour’s 25th Anniversary shows in June. Grab tickets here.