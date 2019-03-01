Menu
Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

Alejandro Escovedo, River Whyless, and Marcus King on Unity

The eclectic group of musicians get together to talk about things that go beyond music

by
on March 01, 2019, 2:00pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With...River Whyless, Marcus King, Alejandro Escovedo

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

On this special trio episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Alejandro Escovedo, River Whyless, and Marcus King discuss their new albums and the endless inspirations that sparked their creativity. They also talk about immigration, the influence of The Clash, coming together as a society, and how being true to yourself can lead to some great music!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Alejandro Escovedo:

River Whyless:

Marcus King:

Previous Story
Song of the Week: Carly Rae Jepsen Explores New Pop Perspectives on “Now That I Found You”
Next Story
Film Review: Transit Brings a Story of Nazi Occupation to Modern-Day France
No comments