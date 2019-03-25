Menu
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

Bruce Hornsby on Scoring for Spike Lee, Admiring Justin Vernon, and Writing a Song About Father John Misty

The veteran songwriter also talks about his new album Absolute Zero

by
on March 25, 2019, 12:45pm
0 comments
Kyle Meredith With Bruce Hornsby
Kyle Meredith With Bruce Hornsby

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

On the latest Kyle Meredith With…, multi-instrumentalist songwriter Bruce Hornsby touches on his history scoring a variety of projects for Spike Lee. Hornsby also speaks about his involvement with and admiration for Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, working on his new album, Absolute Zero, and writing a song inspired by Father John Misty.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Each episode, Meredith digs deep into an artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. Check back Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for new episodes. Rate the series now via iTunes.

Buy: Check out Bruce Hornsby on vinyl here.

Previous Story
Reignwolf announce spring US tour dates
Next Story
Damon Albarn’s Africa Express returns with MOLO EP: Stream
No comments